Update: Small plane lands on busy US 501 near Carolina Forest. It was flying to airport

A small plane has landed on U.S. 501, blocking traffic in at least one beach bound lane.

The plane landed about 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Horry County Police advised that people avoid Highway 501 and Dodge Lane.

The aircraft landed safely and there are no reported injuries.

A small plane landed in the middle of U.S. 501 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. There were no injuries.

The plane is owned and operated by Lift Academy which has a flight training location in Myrtle Beach. The safe landing on the busy roadway can be attributed to the pilot, who was flying the plane back to Myrtle Beach International Airport along with one of the academy’s mechanics, according to spokesperson Jon Austin.

“While conducting a maintenance flight earlier today, one of our training aircraft experienced an in-flight event that resulted in an emergency landing near Myrtle Beach International Airport,” according to a statement from Austin. “The pilot and mechanic aboard executed their checklist and safely landed without injury to anyone or damage to the aircraft. The aircraft was taken back to the airport in coordination with first responders and all of our other operations remain unaffected at this time.”

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Rescue crews remove a small plane that landed on U.S. 501 Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

People have taken to social media to show photos of the plane landing in the roadway.