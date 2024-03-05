Plane headed to RSW from Houston returns after engine malfunction

TechCrunch

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.