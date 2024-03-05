Plane headed to RSW from Houston returns after engine malfunction
No one on board the flight was hurt.
No one on board the flight was hurt.
We turned to the experts to come up with this list of card, dice and strategy games for two.
See why Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this denim shirt.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
New York Community Bancorp disclosed the exit of CEO Thomas Cangemi, weaknesses in its internal controls, and a tenfold increase in its fourth quarter loss to $2.7 billion.
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
The news comes after the media mogul spoke last year about using weight loss medications.
Over 12,000 shoppers are flying high over this clever gadget that takes up barely any space in your bag.
A shipbuilder released a video showing the launch catapult system aboard the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier launching heavy weighted "vehicles" as if they were airplanes. Some of them skip across the water like stones.
Travelers say it staves off aches, pains, and swelling on long trips.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and majority owner of Paytm Payments Bank, has stepped down from the board of the troubled unit days after the Indian regulator signaled continuity at the financial firm Paytm. Paytm Payments Bank said Monday it was reconstituting the board of directors at the Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, with the appointment of four executives -- ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal -- as independent directors.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
Ford is readying shipments of its free Tesla NACS adapters, which will allow Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners to charge on the Supercharger network.
Alexander Smirnov, who was charged last week with making up false bribery claims central to the effort by Republicans in Congress to impeach President Biden, was rearrested Thursday in Las Vegas.
Meta's Oversight Board announced that Threads users will now be able to appeal content moderation decisions, giving the independent group the ability to influence policies for Meta’s newest app.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
Quontic Bank is a New-York based bank offering a unique digital experience and low-cost account options.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving gadgets.