A plane headed to Idaho crashed in a remote part of Oregon. Caldwell couple was onboard

A plane headed to Idaho crashed in a remote part of Oregon on Sunday night and left “no survivors,” authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is about an hour north of Bend, Oregon, said it received a report of a plane going down in a remote area about 5 miles southeast of Madras.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock told the Idaho Statesman by email that a husband and wife from Caldwell were the only occupants onboard. The plane had taken off from Aurora, Oregon, which is about 30 minutes south of Portland.

“Due to the extent of the crash, there were no survivors,” the post online read.

The couple have not been identified, Pollock said, because authorities have had difficulty notifying family members.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to conduct a “lengthy investigation” to determine the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s post. The Idaho Statesman reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA for additional information.