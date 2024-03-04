A plane had to make an emergency landing after a passenger's laptop caught fire mid-flight

A Breeze Airways flight diverted to Albuquerque on Friday.

The cabin crew extinguished a fire caused by a passenger's laptop, per the Aviation Herald.

Regulators say devices with lithium batteries shouldn't be placed in checked luggage.

A Breeze Airways flight diverted after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the Aviation Herald first reported.

The Airbus A220 was an hour into the flight from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh on Friday when it diverted to Albuquerque, according to data from Flightradar24.

The cabin crew extinguished the fire, and with 88 passengers on board, only the laptop's owner was injured, per the Aviation Herald.

Paramedics reportedly treated the passenger at the scene before they were released. That suggests they were using their laptop at the time, rather than it being stored in the overhead bin.

Simple Flying reports the flight's passengers were given accommodation in New Mexico before boarding a replacement flight the following morning.

Breeze and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by Business Insider outside US working hours.

Friday's incident, while rare, shows why there are regulations for bringing electronic devices on flights.

The FAA says devices containing lithium ion or lithium metal batteries — covering everything from laptops and smartphones to electric skateboards — should be put in your carry-on.

"Flight crews are trained to recognize and respond to lithium battery fires in the cabin," the agency's website says.

The Transportation Security Agency has also banned passengers from carrying spare lithium batteries in checked baggage. That means power banks and cellphone charging cases must be carried in the cabin.

Read the original article on Business Insider