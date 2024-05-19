Plane gets tangled in tension wires, crashes into Crawford County field; no major injuries

Troopers from the Bucyrus Post of the State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-engine plane crash that happened Saturday around 2 p.m. near state Route 602 and County Road 26 in Crawford County.

No one was seriously injured, according to a release from the patrol.

The crash involved an Air Tractor AT-602 piloted by Nathaniel Thomas, 51, of Stone Creek. The preliminary investigation indicates Thomas flew into high tension wires before crashing into a field.

Thomas sustained minor injuries but refused treatment or transportation to a hospital at the scene, according to the released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, New Washington Fire, First Life EMS and American Electric Power Company.

The FAA and NTSB were notified. The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Plane gets tangled in tension wires, crashes in Crawford County