Plane en route to Utah crashes into Colorado mobile home park, kills passengers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A twin-engine airplane that was believed to be on the way to Utah crashed into a Colorado mobile park on Monday, killing the passengers.

Officials with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue in Colorado said the aircraft — a Cessna 421 plane — is believed to have left from Longmont, Colorado, about 40 miles north of Denver. Officials said the plane was reportedly on its way to Ogden, Utah.

A twin-engine airplane that was believed to be on the way to Utah crashed into a Colorado mobile park on Monday, June 17, 2024, killing the passengers. All residents of the park were accounted for, according to officials. (Courtesy: Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue)

However, the plane went down before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, crashing into West Acres Mobile Park just short of the Steamboat Springs Airport, officials said.

The crash caused fires at two homes, and numerous firefighters and off-duty personnel responded to the scene, according to officials. All residents of the mobile park were accounted for, but SSFR said the plane’s passengers likely died.

“While the number of individuals within the airplane is still to be confirmed, all occupants are believed to have died in the crash,” Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said on social media.

Officials secured the area of the crash and notified the National Transportation Safety Board of the crash. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officers from Colorado Parks & Wildlife, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Steamboat Springs Police Department secured the neighborhood after the crash. West Routt Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, while Oak Creek Fire Rescue covered the district and addressed other emergencies.

The Routt County Office of Emergency Management is working with the residents who have been affected by the crash.

There is no further information at this time.

