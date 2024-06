WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies, Fire Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene of a plane crash on Carver Street in Tennille, Georgia.

Use caution when in this area. No other details are available at this time.

