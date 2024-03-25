Plane crashes in St. Johns County, killing 2, FHP says

Two people are dead after a plane crash in St. Johns County on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

Both were passengers on the plane.

The crash happened in a wooded area near Torres Trace, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The plane reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Florida Regional Airport, SJSO said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told First Coast News that the aircraft involved in the crash was a Mooney M20.

NTSB added the preliminary information indicates that the plane was turning back to Northeast Florida Regional Airport at the time of the crash.

Right now, it is unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue got a call at 12:02 p.m. regarding the incident.

SJSO is on the scene along with members of the Florida Highway Patrol and other responding agencies.

This is an active investigation.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Plane crash in St. Johns County kills 2