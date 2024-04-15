Plane crashes at Manassas Regional Airport

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials with the Virginia State Police (VSP) said they are investigating after a plane crashed at Manassas Regional Airport on Sunday night.

VSP responded to the airport at 8:15 p.m. where a single-engine Cessna was on the runway. It had run off to the side, struck a culvert and overturned.

The pilot and one passenger were on board at the time – neither one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the incident. VSP said the investigation is ongoing.

