Plane crashes at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police say a plane has reportedly crashed at the Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County.

Although details remain limited, VSP says the crash occurred at around 3:00 p.m. and officers are currently en route to the scene.

Officials with the Ingalls Field Airport told WFXR News that they are currently assessing the scene.

New River Valley Jail inmate apprehended after escapingBATH COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) —

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all north and south lanes are closed on Rt. 703 near the airport.

WFXR News will continue to provide you with updated information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.