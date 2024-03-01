Plane crashes on golf course inside an exclusive Florida Keys community

A small plane crashed on the golf course of an exclusive gated community in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane went down at 12:43 Friday afternoon at the Ocean Reef Club in North Key Largo, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

A photo from the sheriff’s office shows the plane’s nose destroyed and a wing clipped off.

A badly damaged plane is parked on the golf course at Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo Friday, March 1, 2024.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics flew the pilot to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County for treatment. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was on the plane or if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.