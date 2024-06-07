Plane crashes in front yard of Arvada home, neighbors pull victims out of wreckage

DENVER (KDVR) – A plane crashed into the front yard of an Arvada home Friday morning, hitting multiple objects on the way down and sending four people to the hospital.

A call came into an Air Traffic Control tower in Jefferson County where the pilot of a small plane asked for an emergency landing after seeing a low oil pressure light.

Minutes later, another call came in reporting extreme power loss. The pilot told the tower that they weren’t going to make it and they would have to “park” it somewhere.

Shortly after, the tower lost contact – which is when witnesses started to report seeing a low-flying plane teetering side to side in Arvada.

Witness describes moments surrounding plane crash

Witnesses told FOX31 that neighbors helped pull people out of the plane.

One witness, Evan Sherlock, spoke with FOX31 live by phone.

Witness describes plane ‘weaving back and forth’ before crashing in Arvada

He said he was driving in Arvada to get mulch for his front yard when he saw a plane flying extremely low, weaving back and forth and dipping wings. At first, he kept driving, until he looked in his rearview mirror and the plane was gone.

Sherlock made a U-turn and found debris from the plane in the front yard of a home.

Arvada first responders at the scene of a plane crash on June 7, 2024. (Credit: Evan Sherlock)

Arvada first responders at the scene of a plane crash on June 7, 2024.

Debris from a plane crash in Arvada on June 7, 2024.

Arvada first responders at the scene of a plane crash on June 7, 2024. (KDVR)

First responders block off traffic to the scene of a small plane crash near Oberon Road and Carr Street in Arvada on June 6, 2024.

An aerial view of a plane crash in Arvada on June 7, 2024. First responders said everyone on was taken to the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe that’s what I just saw. I was hoping that it was doing something else,” said Sherlock. “I could see smoke coming out of it, and at first it looked like a crop duster to me. and then I was like ‘There’s no way, why would you be crop dusting in Arvada?’ But obviously something was mechanically wrong with the airplane, and it was just entirely too low for it to be doing anything safe.”

Police investigate the crash

According to the Arvada Police Department, officers received reports of the crash around 9:30 a.m. On scene, they found that a plane struck a fence and tree at Oberon Road and Balsam Street before crashing into the yard of a home at the corner of Oberon Road and Brentwood Drive.

As seen in pictures, the crash started to smoke and caused a fire, which was put out quickly.

Police said two adults and two kids were transferred to the hospital. It’s unclear if they were in the plane or on the ground. Their injuries are still unknown at this time.

Arvada Fire said in a press conference that the hazmat crew was on the scene for a potential fuel spill and they’re preparing for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

At this time, the story is still developing and FOX31 is working on getting more information.

