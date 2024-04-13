A plane reportedly crashed in the Claxton community of Anderson County late Friday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded Friday to a 5:12 p.m. call saying plane parts had fallen into the yards of residences in the Tillery Road area of Claxton, according to a sheriff's office news release. Parts of the plane, along with luggage, were also found in the Ashley Lane area.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office

After a search the plane was found near Gadsontown Lane, the release stated. The Federal Aviation Administration will be in charge of the investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area as rescue operations are still underway.

Personnel from the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter helped in the search.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Plane crashes Friday in Claxton community of Anderson County