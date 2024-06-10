Plane crashed outside Colorado home, two juveniles and two adults transported to hospital

A plane crashed into the front yard of a Colorado home Friday and four people on board were sent to the hospital after federal officials say the pilot reported engine problems.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the passengers were on board a Beechcraft 35 when it crashed Friday morning in Arvada.

The city is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Denver on the border of Adams and Jefferson counties.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the fiery crash sent two adults and two juveniles to the hospital.

More details on their conditions were not immediately known Monday.

NTSB: Pilot reported experiencing engine issues

Preliminary information indicated the plane took off from Centennial Airport in Englewood at 9:35 a.m. presumably en route to Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield, the National Transportation Safety Board told USA TODAY Monday.

"During the flight, the pilot communicated with local air traffic control that the plane was experiencing engine issues and he planned to land at Rocky Mountain Airport," NTSB wrote in an email. "For unknown reasons, the pilot did not land at the airport and instead attempted a forced landing onto a road."

Official cause of crash under investigation

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash, according to the FAA.

A preliminary report detailing the official cause of the plane crash is expected to be available by early July, the NTSB said.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

