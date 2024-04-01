Plane crash reported near Delaware County Airport

MUNCIE, Ind. — Emergency responders late Monday morning were called to a reported plane crash near the Delaware County Airport.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of the crash at 10:26 p.m.

An initial report indicated the crash had taken place near the 5300 block of North Shaffer Road, just west of the airport.

According to scanner traffic, a medical helicopter had been called to arrive at the airport, presumably to transport a crash victim to an Indianapolis hospital.

Scanner traffic referred to as many as three victims.

At least one person injured had been walking along with the nearby Cardinal Greenway when the crash took place.

(This story will be updated.)

