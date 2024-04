HENRY CO., Va. (WFXR)— The Virginia State Police is investigating a plane crash in Henry County.

The crash happened at 6:00 p.m., on Monday, in the 200 block of Airport Road.

According to VSP, no injuries are being reported. However, no other details were released.

