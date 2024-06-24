Plane crash near Capitan kills pilot, airstrike team says

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal officials are investigating a plane crash that happened near Capitan.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the crash happened on Friday.

The Coastal Airstrike Team, a group that provides aerial firefighting confirmed the plane was piloted by Ronald Patton. They also say Patton was not involved in the firefighting in the South Fork and Salt fires.

The group said Patton was an experienced pilot who logged more than 14,000 flight hours.

NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

