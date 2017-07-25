Plane Covered in Nazi Design Lands on Georgia Highway

From Popular Mechanics

A small aircraft safely landed on 316 near Harbins Road. It was pulled into the median awaiting FAA response. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/D8DZLj3Rm2 - Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 24, 2017

DACULA, Ga. (AP) - A small airplane designed to look like a Nazi Germany-era warplane landed safely on a Georgia highway.

News outlets report that Gwinnett County police said the aircraft landed safely in the median on Ga. 316 Monday afternoon in Dacula, with no reported injuries. The plane was piloted by Fred Meyer, who doesn't own the aircraft but built its engine and helps with maintenance.

Meyer said the engine suddenly quit, 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of the Gwinnett County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the plane as a "Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft."

The plane is designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II, and includes a swastika on the tail. Meyer said the design was "just for fun."

