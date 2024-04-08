Planada post office set to reopen more than 1 year after flooding
The post office has been closed for more than a year, forcing residents to travel to Merced to get their mail.
UConn is looking to continue an impressive run.
Walmart has discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite and 'Animal Crossing" New Horizons' bundle by $21.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
"The Grand Tour" as we know it is coming to an end, but a studio recently won the rights to reboot the show with new hosts.
UConn is the favorite, but Zach Edey could be the great equalizer ... if Donovan Clingan doesn't shut him down.
GMC reportedly kills the entry-level 2025 Hummer EV2 trim that was meant to debut this spring with a $79,995 base price.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Here's why you need a primary care doctor, even if you seek out a specialist for your medical issues.
Spotify is rolling out a beta feature called AI Playlists that uses prompts to create playlists.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
A 1972 Saab 96 with Ford V4 engine, found in a British scrapyard.
Snap this storage solution up while it's almost 60% off.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.