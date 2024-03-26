Planada check fraud, attempted robbery suspect sought by deputies

PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected to be involved in an attempted robbery and check fraud case in Planada.

Deputies say they served various search warrants regarding an attempted robbery and a check fraud case in Planada last week.

Investigators report during their search they seized a ghost gun, ammunition, firearms accessories, and several fraudulent checks that were ready to be processed.

As a result, detectives say they arrested Jamie Lynn Garcia under suspicion of attempted robbery and outstanding warrants. Deputies are also searching for the man pictured above who is believed to be connected to this case.

Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7472.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.