"We have a new plan:" why a Bonita Springs landmark will stay put, for now.
"We have a new plan:" why a Bonita Springs landmark will stay put, for now.
"We have a new plan:" why a Bonita Springs landmark will stay put, for now.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10. We'll likely learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and probably get another look at Star Wars Outlaws.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to vote to restore net neutrality later this month. With the Democrats finally holding an FCC majority in the final year of President Biden’s first term.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
A new report says the Mercedes Benz S-Class will get more luxurious and easier to operate, the EQS will be remade to be more like the S-Class.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Spotify Premium subscribers in Canada, Ireland and New Zealand will soon get 15 hours of audiobook listening each month at no extra cost. Users in the US, UK and Australia have had access to this perk since late last year.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
If you work on vehicles in your garage, then consider getting a mechanic creeper. It can help you comfortably access hard-to-reach areas of your car.
Ford Explorer EV hits the market in Europe after battery pack delay a much better vehicle with more range, 374 WLTP miles maximum instead of 311 miles.
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
Dazzled by the promise of innovation, regulators rolled over or signed a deal with the devil. It's everyone else who's paying the cost.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Gearbox Entertainment will soon have a new owner. Take-Two is buying the Borderlands creator for $460 million.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.