How to plan for a trip during TSA busy season

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – In 2023, a record number of travelers were screened by the Transportation Safety Administration, and that number is only expected to rise this year.

March 7 marked the start of the busy travel season for spring break trips, and TSA says there is an expected 6% increase in travelers from that time through March 25 compared to last year.

“I think some TSA pre-check and Clear is definitely really helpful,” Michael Neumann, traveling back from Mexico, said. “Show up an hour before your flight and you’re good to go.”

TSA PreCheck and Clear are traveler programs that allow for expedited security screening.

One way to think of planning a spring break trip is by thinking of yourself as a director producing your memories. Pre-produce your trip by making a checklist for simple things by using both the airport and TSA websites.

“Give yourself some extra time,” said Duane Huelsmann, assistant federal security director screening TSA. “Make sure you pack properly, make sure you’re ready with your liquids and gels, make sure that they fit in a quart-size bag. Make sure they do not exceed 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters, per container. Those are things that move through screening quickly.”

Be aware of the items you can and cannot bring onto an airplane.

While some items can go in your carry-on or checked bags, some cannot be transported in either, such as alcoholic beverages over 140 proof, bear spray and butane.

“TSA’s screening procedures are intended to prevent prohibited items and other threats to transportation security from entering the sterile area of the airport,” the agency stated on its website.

Also, have the proper identification so that you can move through security screening smoothly. For most, that will include a driver’s license — or other state photo ID card — or a passport. If your driver’s license is expired, you can still fly as long as the expiration doesn’t exceed a year, according to TSA.

It’s the legwork that will give you a leg up on your spring break trip.

Visiting TSA.gov can help passengers get answers to most of their travel questions.

