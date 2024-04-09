Plan your route: Section of Branch Road in the State College area is closed after crash

A section of Branch Road between Lemont and South Atherton Street was closed Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

State College police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Branch Road was closed due to a crash on Branch Road at Hunter Avenue.

Crash on Branch Rd at Hunter Ave. Branch Road closed between Lemont to Atherton. pic.twitter.com/6FUcY9c665 — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) April 9, 2024

The road was closed in both directions between Hunter Avenue and Goldfinch Drive as of 9 a.m., according to 511PA, Pennsylvania’s official travel information service.

Alpha Fire Company was also called to the scene.

Check back for updates on this story.