Plan your route: Section of Branch Road in the State College area is closed after crash

Keely Doll
·1 min read

A section of Branch Road between Lemont and South Atherton Street was closed Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

State College police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Branch Road was closed due to a crash on Branch Road at Hunter Avenue.

The road was closed in both directions between Hunter Avenue and Goldfinch Drive as of 9 a.m., according to 511PA, Pennsylvania’s official travel information service.

Alpha Fire Company was also called to the scene.

