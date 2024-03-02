Plan for police department involves new programs

Mar. 2—Hiring a social worker to handle assignments for the Joplin Police Department and instituting a gun buyback program are among initiatives to be started by the Joplin Police Department.

Details of a number of new programs and operations for the department will be given Monday at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.

Among the new programs will be the creation of a volunteer Police Athletic League to create interaction between the community's young people and police officers.

The department also intends to start a volunteer mentoring program led by female officers to assist young women who are on juvenile probation and parole, according to the presentation documents.

Justice Center

In other business, a council bill to spend nearly $598,000 for replacement of water lines at the Donald E. Clark Justice Center will be back for final action.

The council tabled the measure Feb. 5. Some council members questioned the need to replace all the pipes and some cited the expense and comments or questions from residents about spending that amount of money when there will be an election question this year to decide whether to build new buildings for the justice center complex.

The contract with Satterlee Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Co. for the water line replacements at a cost of $597,756 is listed on the agenda for final readings.

City administrators said half the cost would be paid by a grant the city obtained for infrastructure projects at the building.

The council recently agreed to propose a property tax to voters in August to generate funding for the proposed construction of a new downtown headquarters for the public safety building. The replacement buildings were originally proposed at $65 million to $67.3 million but a new cost estimate for an updated plan could add $900,000 to the cost.

Other business

A construction agreement of more than $2.55 million is proposed for construction work that would be done by Rosetta Construction for the Glendale Parallel Interceptor.

The city's Wastewater Facilities Plan of 2020 identified a need to replace aging pipes and provide for additional hydraulic capacity in the system in an area of south Joplin east of Connecticut Avenue.

A construction agreement to address another portion of the system was done starting in 2021.

The proposed project would involve the replacement of approximately 8,700 linear feet of gravity sewer including manholes, pavement removal and replacement, and roadway bore installations under south Main Street.

The council also will consider a measure to enact an ordinance that would provide a misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled substance.

According to agenda documents, there is no city ordinance that restricts possession of a small amount of an illicit drug that police can use to make a citation.

In an informal session before the regular meeting, updates will be given on capital projects, street light installations and city hiring.

Meeting details

The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The informal meeting will start at 5:15 p.m.