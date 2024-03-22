Plan your perfect spring getaway: Wine tasting in North Georgia mountains

Say farewell to winter and welcome spring with open arms as the North Georgia Mountains burst into bloom!

March 19 officially marked the debut of spring signaling the arrival of lush mountain tops, leisurely afternoons on the patio and weekends with wine!

The North Georgia mountains, encompassing areas like Rabun County, Clayton, Dillard, Tiger, and Mountain City, offer all kinds of delights for your senses.

What a view!

Where can you find a bit of nostalgia...

a disco Airbnb

with scenic views...

waterfalls and more?

It’s Georgia’s best kept secret, Rabun County, in the northeast Georgia mountains.

Here’s something from out of this world, at least to anyone under 40: a drive-in movie theater.

This is the Tiger Drive-In. There used to be over 5,500 drive-in theaters worldwide, but now there’s only 350.

The Tiger Drive-In was built in 1954 and operated until 1984, when it closed. Twenty years later, Tom Major’s wife asked him to reopen the drive-in that her father had run for 30 years.

“I priced the screen, (it was going to cost) $60,000. I didn’t have $60,000, so I begged Georgia Power for six poles,” theater owner Tom Major said. “And I promised to buy their power. And we built that screen for $6,000.”

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March thru November, the Tiger Drive-In shows a popular flick. It has proved to be a popular spot.

The Tiger Drive-in hosts concerts and camp outs. The drive-in doubles as a campground, too.

“My wife got the first camper,” Major said. “She wanted to go camping with our kids and grandkids. I don’t like camping. So, I plugged in the power and plugged in the water and put a little deck on there and (now) rent it on Airbnb. It was so successful, I got another one and I got another one.”

Overlook in Rabun County's Black Rock Mountain State Park

Rabun County

Rabun County

Check out Major’s three campers on the drive-in property...

there’s a flamingo camper

the Tweety Bird camper

and the Disco Days camper, a tribute to John Travolta.

Here are some more photos from the Airbnb camper rentals at the Tiger Drive-In in Rabun County.

Here are some more photos from the Airbnb camper rentals at the Tiger Drive-In in Rabun County.

Here are some more photos from Celebrate Clayton.

Here are some more photos of some of the items you'll find at the Rabun County Community Market. It's Saturdays from March-October.

Dive into a stomping good time at Stonewall Creek Vineyard, the vineyard named for the winding stream bordering the property. The tasting room serves as the epicenter for indulging in a selection of whites and reds crafted with grapes grown right at the vineyard. Enjoy live music and a multitude of events throughout the season at Stonewall Creek Vineyard.

For unparalleled panoramas, make the trek to Terra Incognita Vineyard in Clarkesville. The winery boasts arguably the most breathtaking views of any winery in the United States. Feast your eyes on the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains while savoring a spectrum of wines, from robust Cabernet Sauvignons to luscious berry blends. Surrounded by protected forest land, this vineyard offers exceptional wines and ample opportunities for hiking and camping while enjoying nature’s splendor. A trip to Terra Incognita Vineyard is truly a unique experience.

Round up your crew and embark on a journey to Tiger Mountain Vineyards. Take a guided tour through the vineyard, uncover insights into winemaking from the vineyard’s resident expert, and tantalize your taste buds with barrel tastings. Bask in the sunshine on the patio while relishing locally sourced wine and food pairings on a visit to Tiger Mountain Vineyards.

Slow down and savor a good glass of wine on a trip to 12 Spies Vineyard. The Rabun Cap Winery began as a retirement project in 2008. Four years later, the company’s tasting room opened. These days, guests can pack a picnic and pair it with a crisp dry white, a robust dry reds, or a lush sweet wines on a trip to the Vineyard. Live music greets guests on Saturdays at 12 Spies Vineyard.

Whether you seek weekend escapades, memorable date nights, or quality time with friends or family visiting from out of town, the wineries of North Georgia await your arrival.

And why not turn it into a weekend retreat? In between all the wine-tasting, embark on a hike to one of Rabun County’s abundant waterfalls. The county is home to more than 120 waterfalls, that’s double the amount of any other county.

For the ultimate outdoor adventure, venture into Tallulah Gorge, a hiker’s paradise and traverse the Tallulah River. The gorge floor hike ranks among North Georgia’s best.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Whitewater rafting, zip-lining, horseback riding, fishing, shopping, and golfing opportunities abound.

Pack your bags and prepare for an unforgettable adventure filled with wine, friends, family and more amidst the splendor of spring in the mountains!

This story is sponsored by Explore Rabun.

For those looking for an experience to remember, look no further than Dillard. Splash down the Little Tennessee River on horseback with the Dillard House Stables...

There’s zip lining through mountain tree-tops...

whitewater rafting and kayaking for all experience levels...

“This part of Georgia is one of the prettiest places I think in the world, really,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “We have mountains, rivers, lakes, forests and something for anyone to do, whether you enjoy horseback riding, or hiking, rivers, swimming, whitewater rafting. There’s just something for everybody.”

It’s strawberry-picking season, too.

Looking to land the big one?

Enjoy fly-fishing in streams, bass fishing on area lakes, or take the kids fishing and catch a trophy trout.

If all the action has worn you out, or you’re just looking for an adult drink to enjoy the rest of the day...

there are several wineries in and around Dillard.

Whether you’re ready to say “I do” or are just ready for a timeout from the daily grind, do it in Dillard, Northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies!

Spring has arrived and romance is blooming in Dillard, northeast Georgia’s gateway to the Smokies.

There’s so much to experience this season, it might take a couple of trips to enjoy it all.

Whether you’re looking to say “I do,” or seeking out some time with that special someone, the area offers plenty of options.

For proposals, weddings and honeymoons, check out the Dillard House. While the resort and restaurant is famous for its Southern culinary experiences, it also hosts numerous wedding activities. The hotel rates as an affordable wedding venue, with indoor and outdoor spots, and offers a variety of lodging and catering options.

This time of year, the hotel is a great getaway for those looking to escape the Atlanta area for a few days. Invite that special someone for a few days in the mountains, enjoy a meal at the Dillard House, relax and spend some time together.

For those with a love of shopping or a love of antiques, pencil in some time on your busy calendar for a visit. The area boasts 40,000 square feet of antique malls to browse. There’s a treasure around every turn.

The gallery is sponsored by the City of Dillard.





