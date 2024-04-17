Site plan OK'd for new cannabis business

STURGIS - A site plan for a prospective cannabis product retail store was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Sturgis Planning Commission.

The request was brought to the table by EAC Industries LLC officials, who are looking to renovate and improve the property located at 1640 S. Centerville Road, the building previously known as Retail Warehouse.

The property was previously examined as a cannabis-based business in 2022, at which time a site plan review by another retailer was approved. That project fell through, and the business looking to open as Haze Sturgis is now moving forward with plans.

The developers reported they plans to add parking with an approved storm water management network, potentially adding on to the existing building, and placement of fencing around the east and south boundaries to eliminate trespassing foot traffic from nearby Walmart to South Centerville Road. A fence currently exists on the north property line.

Representatives for the project said Tuesday the business would be retail-only, and that no growing or pre-production would be done on site.

Before the planning commission vote, it was reiterated that prior to the issuance of a primary building permit, the city has issued a permit for the demolition of the residential building at 1680 South Centerville Road. The residential dwelling itself is addressed at 1674 South Centerville Road. The developer has agreements in place to demolish the structure.

The developers must also have approval from Michigan Department of Transportation for the existing driveway openings onto South Centerville Road, prior to a building permit being issued.

Commissioner Buddy Denman was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

