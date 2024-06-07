Plan for Niantic examines 'what's possible'

Jun. 6—EAST LYME — A highly anticipated report from the Yale Urban Design Workshop contains what one of the architects described as "gestures toward possibility" to guide Niantic's progress over the coming decades, including one immediate opportunity.

The report is focused on Main Street where it runs along Niantic Bay with an eclectic mix of homes, shops and restaurants that locals call "informal, funky and unique in the region." The effort, which was two and a half years in the making, was funded by $30,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to build on a study by the same group 27 years ago.

Matthew Rosen, assistant director of the community design center, presented the 100-page document to the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday. It was filled with general blueprint renderings laying out short, medium and long term ideas "to reinforce Niantic's exciting and powerful identity."

Among the more prominent ideas are reenvisioning the former police department as a public plaza, adding a covered parking structure behind the cinema-turned-playhouse and connecting Hole in the Wall Beach to Dodge Pond through a rail trail adjacent to the Ring's End railway spur.

He said it's up to those in the Niantic community to choose the concepts they want to turn into reality with funding and full architectural renderings.

"We don't design these things," Rosen said. "We think about what's possible."

Dan Walsh, president of the grassroots Niantic Main Street organization, told selectmen his group owed its existence to one of the recommendations in the last Yale study.

Volunteers since then have been instrumental in improvements including a village streetscape, the bandshell at McCook Point Park and Main Street Park at the end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

He said the process for the urban design workshop included focus groups with residents and business owners who emphasized a common theme.

"We don't want to overdevelop Niantic," he said. "We don't want to be Mystic or Stonington. Nothing against them, but we have our own authentic feel here, and it's real."

Reusing the old police station

Walsh called the former police station at 278 Main Street an "immediate opportunity."

The lease on the building, which is owned by Millstone Nuclear Power Station owner Dominion Energy, is up on August 31, 2025. The 94-year-old building beset with mold and mildew has been vacant since the department moved several miles down the road to a reformulated public safety hub two and a half years ago.

Officials have said the utility company is willing to part with the property for $1 if the town can figure out what to do with the site.

The report said the building could be retained and renovated as part of a historic preservation project or be demolished for a new development.

"In either instance, the mixed-use project — which could conceivably host ground-level retail spaces, second-level outdoor dining, and an elevated pedestrian overlook — would seek to add value to the scenic waterfront locale," states the report.

The site is central to a proposed "Cultural Core" to include the Niantic Bay Playhouse, which last year replaced Niantic Cinema. The emphasis there is on making space available for restaurants and shops, adding public amenities like a plaza and restrooms, and maximizing water views.

Walsh acknowledged the site could require remediation due to contamination, which volunteers with the group were hopeful could be covered largely by grant funding.

First Selectman Dan Cunningham said the deadline is looming for a decision on what to do with the property.

"It's not next week, but we have to start really seriously thinking about it," he said.

The overall plan is focused on movement, according to Rosen: "How cars move, how people move." That means centralizing parking so there's more space on the street for those traveling on foot and on bikes.

Ideas that could be accomplished relatively quickly include reorganizing existing parking spaces on the street and in the lot behind the theater to accommodate 43 on- and off-site parking spaces. A longer-term solution could include adding a covered parking structure to the lot for an additional 158 off-street parking spaces.

Niantic Main Street member John Schweizer told selectmen he was optimistic the volunteer group would be as successful at reinvigorating downtown as it was the last time around.

"We have a great community, a great team on Niantic Main Street and we will all pull together to make something work for the next 25 years," he said.

