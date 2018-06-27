A plan to help veterans from 'the first minute' they leave the service

The occasion of Chris Carter’s 23rd birthday in 2015 brought together his parents, friends, and fellow soldiers in sorrow rather than celebration. An Army Ranger who served four combat tours in Afghanistan, he had died by suicide two weeks earlier, his mind trapped within a distant war that trailed him home. The mourners gathered for his funeral at a church outside St. Louis, less than a mile from the high school where he had graduated five years earlier, when his future seemed incandescent and infinite.

During Mr. Carter’s first tour in 2011, he lost a close friend in a bomb explosion and glimpsed the broken bodies of another soldier and an Afghan interpreter killed in the blast. He had little time to grieve. The Army deployed the Rangers – elite special operations units – for four-month tours during which the furious mission tempo seldom ebbed. Carter’s platoon endured an unrelenting cycle of raids and firefights, adrenaline and carnage.

His first suicide attempt followed his final deployment in 2014. After learning the news, his mother, Beth Zimmer Carter, traveled to Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Wash., where he was stationed. There she saw what war had taken from her only child.

His natural charisma and openness had fallen prey to anxiety and self-isolation. His brain remained clenched by the extreme level of alertness required in combat, a condition called hypervigilance that ruptured his thought patterns and deprived him of sleep. He appeared adrift within himself.

Carter had sought counseling from military mental health providers before his fourth tour, his mother recalls, yet worried that revealing too much to them could jeopardize his Army career. Dr. Zimmer Carter, a private physician who had retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel after 23 years in the Army Reserve Medical Corps, tried to find treatment alternatives after arriving in Washington. But she felt stymied by the military mental health system and knew almost nothing about private sector options. As her concern intensified, time ran out. Her son’s second suicide attempt was his last.

“I wasn’t aware of what resources were available or how to navigate the problem,” says Zimmer Carter, who now serves as an advocate with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, a national nonprofit that aids families of deceased service members. “Even with my military experience, and even with my medical knowledge inside and outside the military, it was hard to locate the right resources and support.”

Two federal agencies have launched a public health campaign with the intent to reduce that kind of confusion and lower the rate of 20 suicides a day among service members and veterans. The joint initiative by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) encourages cities to forge alliances between public agencies and private organizations to expand suicide prevention strategies.

The collaborative effort can unify a city’s mental health and social services programs to catch more service members and veterans in crisis, explains Cicely Burrows-McElwain, the military and veterans affairs liaison for SAMHSA.

“When you look at the problem of suicide in the military and with veterans, it’s not that there aren’t enough services. It’s that there isn’t enough coordination of those services,” she says. “We want to open up communication so that there’s a better understanding throughout the community for how to help service members and veterans.”

CULTURAL COMPETENCY

The VA and SAMHSA selected eight cities across the country for the campaign’s initial phase and will add another 20 later this year. The agencies chose metro areas with large veteran populations and high veteran suicide rates, including Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, along with Albuquerque, N.M.; Richmond, Va.; and the Montana cities of Billings and Helena.

A VA report on suicide released earlier this month showed that former service members made up 8.3 percent of the US population in 2015 and accounted for 6,300 of the country’s 44,000 suicides, or 14.3 percent. The agency found that 14 of the 20 veterans who died by suicide every day either lacked access to or chose to forgo VA services.