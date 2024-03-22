Plan to enjoy the weather this weekend? Here are the road closures to watch out for

As the sun peeks out of the clouds again this weekend, residents in the Valley are expected to get behind the wheel to enjoy the brief period of perfect weather before the summer heat arrives. If you plan on traveling, be aware of these notable closures along Interstate 10 and State Route 143.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to prepare to spend extra time on the roads and plan alternate routes if necessary. Drivers were also asked to be ready to slow down and to merge safely when maneuvering through work zones.

Metro Phoenix drivers can check real-time travel and road conditions online at the Arizona Department of Transportations' az511.gov website.

Here's where the freeways will be closed or restricted and how to avoid traffic in those areas.

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 and I-17

Details: Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) for pavement improvement work.

Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed.

When: From 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 25.

Alternate Routes: Drivers heading eastbound on I-10 can detour to southbound or eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with the I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers can also use eastbound Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to reach southbound I-17 or exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell Road or Thomas Road to reach northbound I-17.

Southbound SR 143 closed between Loop 202 and I-10

Details: Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport closed.

The eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 (airport exit ramp).

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street will be limited to right turns only allowing no access to northbound SR 143.

When: From 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, to 4 p.m. Monday, March 25.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can take the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations including Sky Harbor. Loop 101 drivers can also take southbound 44th Street to reach the airport.

Eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes between Seventh Street and 16th Street

Details: Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Seventh Street and 16th Street in north Phoenix for freeway wall project.

Plan for 16th Street to be closed in both directions beneath the Loop 101 overpass.

When: From 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 25.

Alternate Routes: Drivers can travel around the 16th Street closure by using the Loop 101/Beardsley frontage roads and turning at either Cave Creek Road or Seventh Street.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Closures along the I-10 and SR 143 this March weekend