The plan to close part of Brady Street to cars might be dead — so now what?

Reckless driving remains an issue for Milwaukee's Brady Street--which some neighborhood residents want to see partly closed to cars.

It's been a year since ideas to make Brady Street safer were the subject of a high-profile City Hall hearing − followed by a study that suggested shutting down part of the street to cars.

Since then, city officials made one change to try to slow down traffic with a reconfigured lane — which drew opposition from some Brady Street business owners. Meanwhile, other traffic calming measures are coming.

But a proposal to close part of the street to cars has yet to be presented to the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, whose approval would be needed.

That idea has supporters, said Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, whose district includes Brady Street.

"But it's not something that can be done overnight," Brostoff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He declined to say when such a proposal might be presented to the council.

Street closing supporters and opponents agree reckless driving remains a hazard on historic Brady Street, home to popular restaurants, taverns and other businesses.

"It is dangerous," said Elijah Fischer, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student who moved to the neighborhood last year.

Limiting cars on the street amounts to prioritizing people's safety over traffic flow, Fischer said.

Rowan Dempsey, a neighborhood resident and bartender at Regano's Roman Coin, 1004 E. Brady St., believes closing the street to cars would make it difficult for people to access businesses. It also would divert traffic into the neighborhood's narrow side streets, he said.

Instead, Dempsey said, Milwaukee Police need to focus on ticketing reckless driving.

"All the stuff that's supposed to be enforced now − isn't," he said.

2023 hearing came after bad crashes

The Brady Street study, and the public hearing, came after some Brady Street car crashes. That included a fatal hit and run in September 2022 and another crash in May 2023 that left a man with severe injuries.

The June 2023 hearing was before the Common Council's Public Works Committee.

“Everything’s on the table and we want to have as many options as possible,” Brostoff said at the hearing. “But, the point is that something has to change and we are going to have change coming.”

That meeting featured comments by two key officials from Mayor Johnson's administration: Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Krushcke and City Engineer Kevin Muhs.

Both said it would be difficult to close Brady Street because it's a key part of the city's transportation system.

Study outlined 4 options for making Brady Street safer

Three weeks after that hearing, a study commissioned by the Brady Street Business Improvement District was released. The district is funded mainly by annual assessments on the street's commercial properties.

The study outlined four alternative plans for making the street safer while maintaining access for public transit, loading and emergency vehicles.

They included closing Brady Street to cars on a four-block stretch between North Humboldt and North Cambridge avenues. Humboldt Avenue, Franklin Place and Cambridge Avenue would remain open to cross traffic.

The road would be narrowed to provide access to transit and "essential vehicles," the study said, "while nearly doubling the amount of space available to pedestrians and nearly eliminating all potential conflicts with pedestrians and personal vehicles."

A smaller street closing plan focuses on a two-block stretch between Franklin Place and Warren Avenue. Both street closing plans suggest diverting Brady Street traffic to Ogden and North avenues.

One proposal to keep the street open focuses on adding elevated "speed tables" − elongated speed bumps designed to slow down traffic − at intersections with Franklin Place, Arlington Place and Warren Avenue.

The speed tables, to partially extend north and south along side streets, also would create "plaza-like spaces ... that can be closed for events," the study said.

Another proposal calls for keeping the street open but transforming it between Humboldt and Farwell avenues to create "a four-block curbless (or low curb) environment."

"Redesigned parking and curb extensions would serve to constrain the roadway, further reducing travel speeds and reckless driving and expanding the amount of space entirely dedicated to pedestrians," it said.

None of those four alternatives have yet come to the Common Council for its review.

Business district says reconfigured lane has made things worse, asks for other measures

In August, the Department of Public Works created a new lane striping on part of Brady Street which uses a curve, instead of a straight line, near the North Arlington Place intersection. That's designed to slow down cars.

Also, four parking spaces, including two spaces used as a temporary loading zone, were removed from in front of two restaurants: Dorsia and La Masa. Those spaces were removed to accommodate the lane change, which Brostoff supported.

The business improvement district, however, said the changes were putting pedestrians at crosswalks and bus stops "in harm's way of speeding motorists."

"In addition to making pedestrians less safe, by pushing the fast moving cars closer to the curbs, these efforts have made it less safe for bikes traveling down Brady," said a letter from the district's board to city officials.

The board instead asked that stop signs be installed at four Brady Street intersections, and more police be assigned to the street at bar closing time.

Milwaukee Police have said scarce resources makes it difficult to expand their presence on Brady Street. Those stop signs haven't materialized. And the Department of Public Works doesn't have any evaluation data on the reconfigured lane's impact because it was considered a short-term measure, said Tiffany Shepherd, DPW marketing and communications officer.

Brady Street's crosswalks are being upgraded to include lit flashing signs to make them more visible to motorists, said Michael Sander, business improvement district executive director.

Also, LED lighting was recently added to the street's western portion, Sander said. That upgrade will be extended to its eastern portion by year's end, he said.

Another traffic calming measure is "Brady Beach" − Nomad World Pub's summer patio which expands onto a closed portion of North Warren Avenue, at its intersection with Brady Street.

Nomad World Pub's outdoor seating area expands into a portion of Warren Avenue at Brady Street during the summer.

But the business improvement district isn't pushing to close Brady Street.

"The pedestrian study on the potential closure of our street to cars has provided us another tool to enhance the safety of our business corridor for all visitors," Sander said, in a statement.

"However, at this time we do not have a complete picture of the economic impact this decision could have on our businesses, residents, and guests," he said.

Sander in January succeeded Rachel Taylor − who was executive director when the board voted to do the street closing study. Taylor in October announced her resignation, which she attributed to unspecified personal reasons.

Perhaps one solution would be blocking cars on part of the street on Friday and Saturday nights − similar to what's done in downtown's North Water Street nightlife area, said Christine Caponigro, a neighborhood resident.

The challenge is making the street safer without hurting the ability of businesses to operate, she said.

"It is not a real easy balance of things," said Caponigro, a real estate agent who's leading efforts to revive and improve Swing Park, which is about a block off Brady Street beneath the Holton Street Bridge.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

