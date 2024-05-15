Plaistow auto dealership owner facing several charges

May 15—CONCORD — An owner of a Rockingham County automotive dealership who neglected to provide a customer with a certificate of title following a vehicle sale is facing multiple charges.

On Tuesday, members of the State Police Troop G Investigations Unit arrested Jordan T. Shallow, 42, of Plaistow, after investigators received information that Shallow, an owner of ISellTrux in Hampstead, failed to provide a certificate of title for a vehicle Shallow had sold to a new owner within the time required by law.

Investigators also determined that Shallow failed to mail or deliver a certificate of title or application to the Bureau of Title and Anti-Theft within the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles in Concord more than four months from the date of sale, far past the time required by state law.

Shallow was arrested on a warrant without incident and charged with two counts of anti-theft laws: no title to transferee, and failure to deliver title/application. Both offenses are misdemeanors.

Shallow is scheduled to be arraigned on June 28 at 8 a.m. in the 6th Circuit Court-District Division in Concord.

Anyone with information about this case, or other potential additional cases, is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher J. Prenaveau by email at christopher.j.prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.