Plainsmen senior Mercedes Garcia overcoming adversity

Mar. 30—An anterior cruciate ligament tear wasn't going to keep Mercedes Garcia from participating in her senior season with the Laramie High girls soccer team.

The senior tore her left ACL on the first day of practice during her junior season. As someone who never played club soccer, the high school soccer season was everything to Garcia.

The injury caused her to miss the final season of former LHS coach Justine Tydings' tenure. While several of her teammates were familiar with new coach Kim Whisenant through the club soccer system, Garcia didn't have the same familiarity.

She quickly made an impression on her new coach.

"(Garcia is) such a hard worker," Whisenant said. "She's just relentless up top. She's going to give you everything she's got, and she's such a fast learner. She brings a different element to our team."

Garcia was one of three varsity players to make the trip to Rock Springs for a preseason tournament earlier this month. She scored the team's only goal that weekend in the first half against Star Valley.

The tournament was Garcia's first match since the knee injury.

"Coming back from injury, (the start to my season) feels pretty good," Garcia said. "It feels good to be back after missing an entire season away from my teammates.

"I've missed them, and being able to be back on the field with them is great. Plus, the start to our season is going great."

In the home-opener against Campbell County, the Plainsmen led 2-1 before a free kick off the leg of Bailey Setright found Garcia in stride down near the box. Garcia cashed in the scoring opportunity, putting LHS up 3-1 in the game.

Garcia is tied with Devani Romero for the team lead in goals through four matches. After a year away from the game, Garcia has seamlessly settled back into the Plainsmen's starting lineup.

"We know we can depend on her to create chaos up top," Whisenant said. "On defense, she's going to chase some balls down and apply pressure to teams in their final (attack).

"Her ability to be a force up top and her defensive mindset allows her to be a target for us and start our attack going the other way."

Garcia was able to rehab her knee at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, with the full process taking nine months. Roughly six months into her recovery, she started doing soccer-related activities.

"At that point, I started running, doing cuts and all other soccer activities," Garcia said. "You could say my love for soccer drove my determination to get back."

Although this is her first season coaching Garcia, Whisenant feels she can relate to her after suffering a significant knee injury herself. Whisenant understands the mental hurdles that come with trusting the body to hold up throughout the course of a season.

"The goals helped my confidence a lot," Garcia said. "Scoring always feels really good."

Added Whisenant: "The first slide tackle can also be a mental battle. Once you get that and a goal, you're like, 'OK, yeah, I'm getting back to form.'"

Garcia feels she is looked at as the person with the speed to get to any ball, never giving up and holding teammates accountable. She is looking forward to building chemistry with this year's strong sophomore class after missing their freshmen season a year ago.

"This season, everyone has done good at doing what they're supposed to do," Garcia said. "It's not easy to run our plays. We keep changing our formation, which I think is good, because we're getting used to all of them.

"Once we get really good at that, we'll be able to switch between them, regardless of the rotation."

When plans get unorganized, the team knows it can count on Garcia to remain even-keeled. Whisenant said nothing seems to rattle the senior forward.

"She goes with the flow," the coach said. "She's also very adaptable. Mercedes is very dependable and shows up every day with a great attitude. She's worked hard to be here, and is a huge part of our group this season."

Garcia feels she has had to speak up about the lack of communication at times this year. She understands how quickly a team can strike if your ducks aren't in a row.

"Our communication has been all right," Garcia said. "Sometimes, we don't communicate at all, which makes it difficult. I am saying things like, 'Press, go forward, don't follow.'"

Garcia constantly challenges herself to beat her opponent to spots during matches. She feels confident in her ability to adjust if a defender decides to mark her tightly from the start.

"I'll try and move off to open space, leaving them there," Garcia said. "I can always find open space and use my speed to get away from them."

Garcia always looks forward to the challenge of playing against the best competition in the state. Above everything else, she looks at it as an opportunity to shock everyone in Class 4A.

"The way I play changes a bit based on who we play," Garcia said. "If we're playing someone like Thunder Basin, I try to identify what they're doing and get them off of it. I can only do my best and try to work harder."

One of those opportunities will present itself to Garcia and her teammates next weekend. The Plainsmen will travel to face No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin on April 5 in Gillette.

"She'll be in that post-up target position for us," Whisenant said. "Her job will be to pick the ball off and counter the press the other way."

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.