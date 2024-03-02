Plainsmen girls bounce back with regional win over Fillies

Mar. 2—The Laramie High girls basketball team bounced back from a first-round loss at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament with a 56-47 win over Natrona County on Friday in Sheridan.

The Plainsmen got strong contributions from their three starting seniors — Kylin Shipman, Bella Yates and Addie Forry — in a must-win game. Laramie's bench also answered when called upon, as sophomore Samantha Mathews and senior Kenzia Martinez combined for 17 points.

Forry made two 3-pointers in the first quarter while the Plainsmen defense held the Fillies scoreless through the first four minutes. LHS enjoyed an 8-0 run to open the game.

Natrona County battled back late in the frame and outscored Laramie 7-2 over the final two minutes to trail by five going into the second. The Fillies' offense fell dormant to open the second period, allowing the Plainsmen to open the quarter on a 6-0 run.

Yates and Natrona County junior Cami Costello scored five points each over the first four minutes of the second quarter, but Laramie was able to maintain a 25-15 lead going into the halftime break.

The Plainsmen and Fillies combined for 37 points in the third quarter, with LHS taking a nine-point advantage into the final frame. Yates led Laramie with four points in the fourth and a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Fillies kept pace by shooting 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes, including four each from Ransom and junior Brynn Sybrant. Senior Camrynn Vance added a contested 3-pointer late in the frame that would go on to be Natrona County's final points.

The Fillies were led by Ransom with 12 points, followed by Costello with 10 and Sybrant with seven. Natrona County won the turnover battle 28-20.

The Plainsmen were led by Shipman with 13 points, and Yates and Forry added 12 apiece. Mathews and Martinez combined for 10 points in the second half.

Laramie will play Thunder Basin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sheridan Junior High in another must-win game. The winner of Saturday's matchup will qualify for the state tournament, while the loser's season will end.

The LHS girls beat Thunder Basin 57-50 during the regular season.

LARAMIE 56, NATRONA 47

Laramie...... 12 13 18 13 — 56

Natrona County...... 7 8 19 13 — 47

Natrona County: Ransom 12, Sybrant 7, Swan 3, Costello 10, Salinas 4, Sheets 4, Teague 4, Vance 3.

Laramie: Shipman 13, Yates 12, Moore , Forry 12, Mathews 8, Milam 1, Martinez 9, Reese .