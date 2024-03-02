Plainsmen claim 3 titles on first day of state meet

Mar. 2—The Laramie High indoor track and field team took home three state titles on the first day of the Class 4A state meet Friday in Gillette.

Freshman Lainey Berryhill won the Plainsmen's only individual title of the day in the 400-meter run at 58.62 seconds.

The team of Leah Schabron, Ava Wallhead, Chloe Wallhead and MacKenna Schabron won the sprint medley relay title at 4 minutes, 19.69 seconds. Berryhill, Kieran Giraldo, Libbie Roesler and MacKenna Schabron won the 4x800 relay at 9:59.80.

Chloe Wallhead also took third in the 400-meter run at 1:01.88. Giraldo was fourth in the 3,200 at 11:52.91, and Kamrie Bingham was sixth in the triple jump at 33 feet.

The Plainsmen girls had two individuals place in the top eight in the pole vault. Brynlee Enevoldsen was seventh at 9 feet, 6 inches, and Kierra Gardner was eighth at the same height.

Ava Wallhead also qualified for the finals in the 200 run after finishing third in the preliminaries at 26.50. Enevoldsen moved on to the finals in the 55 hurdles with an eighth-place finish in the prelims at 9.54.

Dom Eberle led the Plainsmen boys with a third-place finish in the 3,200 at 9:49.94. The team of Logan Brown, William Arens, Catcher Pannell and Flint Hartsky finished sixth in the sprint medley relay at 3:53.64, and A.J. Sirdoreus finished eighth in the long jump at 20-7.

Sammy Heaney and Diego Villasenor both qualified for Saturday's finals in the 55 dash. Heaney finished seventh in the prelims at 6.78, followed by Villasenor in eighth at 6.79.

The Plainsmen girls enter the final day of the state meet ahead in the team standings with 46.5 points. The boys sit in ninth place with 10 points.

The state meet will continue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.