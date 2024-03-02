Plainsmen boys punch ticket to state with win over Sheridan

Mar. 2—The Laramie High boys basketball team beat Sheridan 80-75 on its home floor in the second round of the Class 4A East Regional tournament Friday night.

The win moved the Plainsmen into the regional title game against Cheyenne Central and also punched their ticket to next weekend's state tournament in Casper.

Juniors Neil Summers and Max Alexander combined for 38 first-half points for LHS. Summers led the Plainsmen with 14 points through the first eight minutes, and Alexander added four 3-pointers in the first two periods.

The Broncs weathered the storm and found momentum when Garrett Speilman and Cael Hamrick knocked in back-to-back threes, bringing them back within a possession early in the game.

Hamrick eventually caught fire, cashing in five of the Broncs' 10 first-half 3-pointers. Despite shooting just 29% from beyond the arc during the regular season matchup against Laramie, Sheridan's accuracy from deep gave it a 51-46 lead going into the halftime break.

Broncs senior Beck Haswell picked up his fourth foul guarding Summers early in the third quarter, as the Plainsmen fed Summers to begin the half. Summers scored or assisted on the first eight points of the frame to put LHS back in the lead four minutes into the third period.

The game had seven lead changes in the third frame, but the Plainsmen took a three-point lead into the fourth and never relinquished it. Speilman made things interesting late in the game by converting an and-one to cut Laramie's lead to two, but Summers answered with his career-high 31st point of the night.

The Plainsmen padded their lead with four free throws in the closing minutes to pull out the five-point win.

Hamrick finished with a team-high 27 points for Sheridan, followed by junior Truman DeGrange with 16 and Speilman and sophomore Nate Miner with 10 each. Junior Connor Bateson gave the Broncs eight points off the bench.

Behind Summers' 31 points, Alexander finished with 22 and Jaden Smith added 19.

Laramie will play Central for the fourth time this season in the regional championship at noon Saturday in Sheridan. Central leads the season series 2-1, but LHS won the most recent matchup 71-63 earlier this month.

The winner of the regional title game will claim the East No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

LARAMIE 80, SHERIDAN 75

Sheridan...... 24 27 12 12 — 75

Laramie...... 31 15 20 14 — 80

Sheridan: C. Hamrick 27, Spielman 10, Haswell 2, Miner 10, DeGrange 16, Bateson 8, T. Hamrick 2.

Laramie: Smith 15, Summers 31, Alexander 22, Busch 4, McKinney 9.