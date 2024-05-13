Plainfield man wanted in fatal stabbing arrested in Pennsylvania

PLAINFIELD - A 44-year-old city man was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with the fatal stabbing of a 45-year-old man at the Plainfield Train Station last summer.

Aswad J. Spruiel was arrested May 10 by U.S. Marshals in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Spruiel has been charged with one count of murder, a first-degree crime, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a third-degree crime, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, a fourth-degree crime. He is being held in the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles north of Harrisburg, while awaiting extradition.

Around 2 p.m. July 6, Plainfield police and NJ Transit police were sent to the Plainfield Train Station on 4th Street where they found Juquin Smith, 45, who had suffered stab wounds. Smith was taken to a local area hospital where he died, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to a report in The News-Item, the Shamokin Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task arrested Spruiel in the 200 block of South Coal Street in Shamokin on Friday afternoon.

During his arrest, Spruiel allegedly bit a leg of a U.S. Marshal and damaged a Shamokin Police cruiser, The News-Item reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Spruiel is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793 or Detective Nora Berrio at 908-370-3016.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield man arrested in 2023 fatal stabbing at city train station