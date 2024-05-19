Plainfield man sentenced to 23 years for fatal shooting

A 34-year-old Plainfield man has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison for the 2022 fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man.

Haneef Welch was sentenced May 16 by Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez on an aggravated manslaughter charge and ordered to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced.

Just before 4 p.m. on March 11, 2022, Plainfield police responded to the intersection of Johnston Avenue and East 2nd Street where they found Eric Williams, 50, of Plainfield, with multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Caparruva.

“While this sentencing does not bring Mr. Williams back, we hope it comes as some small solace to his loved ones,” Prosecutor Daniel said. “I commend the dedicated efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Caparruva, Berkeley Heights Sergeant William Fettes - the case detective on loan to our office, and all of the Homicide Task Force members who worked tirelessly on this case."

