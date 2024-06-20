Places to cool down in Windham, Mansfield

WINDHAM — Due to the extreme heat advisory for the rest of the week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the hot weather protocol.

The protocol remains in effect until Sunday.

“It’s looking like we are about to experience our first stretch of very hot conditions so far this year, and it’s going to last for nearly a week,” Lamont said. “Anyone who is vulnerable to heat and humidity is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said the Community Center would be open to the public as a cooling spot.

“First, the pool is back up and running,” Rivers said. “Clean water, proper chemistry, heater working, no more rust or white staining.”

Rivers said the regular schedule for the pool would be resumed.

The Waterfront at Lauter Park is open this week, just in time, Rivers added.

“The splash pad is also working, and we will do everything we can to keep it running,” Rivers said. “There is a special summer celebration event at Lauter Park on Thursday sponsored by our recreation department.”

Rivers said the Community Center will be used as a cooling shelter until 8 p.m. through Saturday or during the heat/humidity break.

“This does not mean that we are expanding operating hours in the entire community center; it just means we will keep some parts of the building open so people can get cooled off,” Rivers said.

The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The public should exercise good judgment in attending events or going outside this week,” Rivers said.

Town officials in Mansfield said the best place for residents to cool off is the Mansfield Community Center.

On Thursday and Friday, town facilities to access are the Senior Center and the Mansfield Public Library.

With daily temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees over the next few days, these air-conditioned town facilities are open to the public to find a place to cool off during regular business hours:

Mansfield Community Center, 10 S. Eagleville Rd., Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mansfield Public Library, 54 Warrenville Rd., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mansfield Senior Center, 303 Maple Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.