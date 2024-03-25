Placer deputies arrests man accused in 5 Bayside Church burglaries. How much was taken?

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last week in connection to five burglaries totaling in $50,000 worth of property loss from a landmark Granite Bay church.

The Citrus Heights suspect was arrested near Bayside Church on the 8100 block of Sierra College Boulevard when sheriff’s deputies were responding to an alarm ringing at the 34-acre campus, sheriff’s deputies said online.

The suspect, 41-year-old Spencer Bron, is accused of carrying burglary tools and keys to the Bayside Church, deputies said.

After his arrest on March 15, a further investigation led deputies to find a storage unit “linked” to Bron in which there was $50,000 worth of stolen items, deputies said. It included expensive technology products, such as cameras, laptops and sound equipment, said Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Bron is charged with seven felonies. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary, three counts of grant theft and attempted burglary at his arraignment.

He’s being held in jail in South Placer Jail on $130,000 bail.