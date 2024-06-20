Placer County man who had sexual relationship with teen girl he met online pleads guilty

A Placer County man on Thursday pleaded guilty after he was arrested last year on accusations of having sex with a minor, a Nevada girl who was 14 years old when they first met on a social media app.

Ryan Kristopher Davidek, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity for the sexual relationship he had with the teen over four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced in a news release.

Davidek, 40, was initially arrested last year on a federal criminal complaint and booked at the Sacramento County Jail, where he remains in custody awaiting his sentencing. A federal grand jury last June issued a superseding criminal indictment against Davidek in the child sexual exploitation case.

The convicted Placer County man first met the middle school student in 2016 on a social media app called Camfrog, which allows users to chat online via video chat rooms, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court Feb. 16, 2023, the same day Davidek was arrested.

Davidek was 32 at the time when he first committed sexual misconduct with the underage girl in a private online chat on the Camfrog app, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in support of the federal complaint.

The FBI agent wrote in the affidavit that Davidek first had sex with the girl in May 2016, after he drove to Reno, Nevada, picked up the teen near her home and took her to a Circus Circus hotel in town. Later that year, the FBI agents said the girl revealed to Davidek that she was 14, not 16 years old as she had told him.

Davidek continued the sexual relationship with the minor off and on, with more than 25 to 30 sexual encounters over the next four years, according to the affidavit.

The FBI agent said Davidek, after their first sexual encounter, took her to the Sands Regency hotel where her parents rarely went to gamble. After that, he drove to Reno, picked up the girl and took her to his Lincoln home to spend the weekend with him, and they exchanged numerous other sexually explicit online video chats on the social media app, according to the affidavit.

The FBI served a search warrant at Davidek’s home on the day he was arrested, finding his bedroom and bathroom matched what investigators saw in photos that depicted the girl.

Investigators also found a computer in Davidek’s bedroom with the Camfrog app open and logged into the account used to communicate with the girl, and room keys to the Sands Regency hotel in Reno, according to the affidavit.

Davidek is scheduled to return Oct. 3 to federal court for his sentencing hearing. Prosecutors said Davidek faces 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, restitution to be determined by the court and serve a lifetime term of parole.