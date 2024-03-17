Placer County man dies in motorcycle crash near Auburn, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A man, 56, died on Saturday evening in Placer County after losing control and getting ejected from his motorcycle, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Bell Road and Burt Lane, just outside North Auburn.

CHP added that the man was from Colfax.

“For unknown reasons, [the motorcyclist] was riding a Harley Davidson and lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway,” CHP said. “[He] was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.”

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

