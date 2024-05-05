Placer County law enforcement warns residents of a distraction scam

(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement in Placer County recently issued a public service announcement that advised residents to “beware of distraction theft.”

“Once again we’d like to warn our community about distraction theft,” the Rocklin Police Department said. “It usually involves a stranger approaching a victim and making conversation or asking for help with something, and while distracted, a subject removes the victim’s personal belongings via pick-pocketing.”

Rocklin PD said a common scenario of the distraction scam happens at grocery stores.

“A victim is approached at a grocery store and the suspect asks the victim questions or bumps into them. While the victim isn’t paying attention to their belongings, the subject (or another person with them) will remove the victim’s wallet or other items,” RPD said. “The suspect leaves the store and immediately travels to a separate location, usually a department store or the mall, to use the victim’s credit cards to make large purchases.”

On most occasions, the victim is unaware of the theft until they reach the checkout and realize their belongings have been taken, according to Rocklin police.

RPD advised anyone who has fallen victim to the scam to call the department at (916) 625-5400.

