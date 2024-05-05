Placer County deputy shot and critically injured while on duty to be released from hospital

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County deputy who was critically injured after a shootout in Colfax is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, PCSO said it was investigating a van parked in McDonald’s parking lot that was suspected of being involved in burglary. A man who was identified by law enforcement as 37-year-old Stephen Todd was living in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Placer County deputy in critical condition, man dead following shooting in Colfax

For unknown reasons, the situation escalated and deputies said Todd shot at the deputies. PCSO fired back and during the shootout, Todd died and a deputy was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

“We’re thrilled to share some uplifting news about Deputy Porter’s recovery! His spirits are high, he’s eating well, and he even took some steps today,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Sunday. “Tomorrow marks a significant step with hopes for a possible discharge by Monday.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.