A place to gather: New Longhouse project underway at Pacific University

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Smoke clouds a past of cultural erasure in Forest Grove, but Pacific University students are weaving a new narrative of belonging — and justice.

Pacific University could become home to the first Longhouse in Washington County, as the school explores a prospective space for students to embrace and celebrate their cultural identities.

The project was proposed by the university’s Indigenous Student Alliance as a step toward reconciliation and reconnection. The university, and all of Washington County, is located on the ancestral lands of the Tualatin Kalapuya, whose home was ripped away by the federal government in the 1800s.

“This Longhouse will serve as a symbol of respect for and recognition of all Indigenous peoples,” the Indigenous Student Alliance said in its proposal. “It will be a hub for sharing cultural experiences, learning about the history and anthropology of the region, and showcasing Indigenous art and artifacts.”

The vision for a place to gather has been a focus since the student group’s inception in 2022, according to alliance advisor Nikol Roubidoux.

“They wanted to have some sort of meeting space on campus for Indigenous students. And when I say Indigenous, I mean Indigenous people from anywhere — not just Native Americans, although that is a large focus,” Roubidoux said. “It’s basically a space that the students are wanting to have that connects them to home and their cultures; that helps them to learn about their cultures, because many don’t even know the history of their ancestors and who they descended from.”

