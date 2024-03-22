New place for birders to flock coming to Apopka

In the future, Central Florida birders will have a special place to flock in Apopka to hang with feathered friends.

The City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a conservation project and lease agreement with the nonprofit Orange Audubon Society to develop the Apopka Birding Park. The Central Florida chapter of the National Audubon Society is also involved in developing the park at the entrance to the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive at 2923 Lust Road.

“Birders are growing and growing. It’s really a growing sport,” said Deborah Green, Orange Audubon Society president. “Even now, when it’s just a nursery and not restored, birders come down and are walking around.

“It’s heartwarming to me to see them walking around already.”

There was no significant discussion among council members about the issue before the vote. But immediately after approval, they came down from their seats on the dais for a photo alongside Green and Radley Williams, city Parks and Recreation director who gave an overview of the staff-recommended proposal before voting.

The 70-acre site was formerly known as the Hickerson property and owned by the St. Johns River Water Management District. The district conveyed it to the city in 2018 with restrictions stating the land must be used to develop nature-based recreation and education along with public-use facilities.

The council approved an initial 30-year renewable ground lease to Orange Audubon for $1 annually with unlimited optional renewal terms of five years each.

Green said the site is ideal for the park because of its environmental conditions: an upland site characterized by increased dryness. That environment is suitable for many birds that fly through the area including sparrows, grosbeaks and buntings, she said.

The project also will help with conservation efforts for at-risk birds whose habitats are disappearing as well as educate visitors about the natural world around them, she said.

On the property, there is currently a dilapidated truck shop Orange Audubon plans to renovate into a nature-based education center. The group also plans to improve the grounds with the addition of native plants and walking trails. Other planned improvements include benches, water features, bird-feeding areas as well as signage about birds and the restoration.

The city plans to install water and septic connections, reconnect electricity and upgrade perimeter fencing and gates to provide increased security. The city will also install restrooms on the property.

Green said Orange Audubon has been saving money for the project for years. Restoration of the grounds will cost less because the group has been growing many of the plants it will move to the property, she added.

“We have been looking since 2001 for a property in West Orange County that we could restore and preserve,” she said. “This particular site is rich with Florida native birds and migratory birds in spring and summer, and our volunteers plan to make it even more inviting for the many nature lovers that visit the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive every weekend.”

She estimates renovation of the truck shop will cost about $1 million. However, this is not a final estimate as the city has not chosen an architect or developed a quote. Orange Audubon expects to begin work on the project immediately but at this point is uncertain how long it will take to complete.

The organization is planning a capital campaign and will seek grant funding and sponsorships to supplement its own savings to pay for renovations of the grounds and building. It also plans to set up an endowment.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been planning this for so long,” Green said. “This one step of getting that lease protects Orange Audubon’s investments. Now we can begin.”