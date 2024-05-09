'PK Pre-K': P.K. Yonge to begin pre-kindergarten pilot program this fall

P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School, a publicly funded K-12 school governed by the University of Florida, will open a pilot pre-K program this fall.

The pre-kindergarten program, referred to as "PK Pre-K," will focus on "providing high quality early learning education that will connect and prepare learners to a K-12 student setting," a news release said.

“Launching a pre-kindergarten instance provides P.K. Yonge opportunity to extend our research mission to determine the efficacy of serving early learners, specifically when these students are served and supported by a certified professional educator. We’re looking forward to sharing what we learn with fellow educators throughout Florida and beyond,” said Brian K. Marchman, P.K. Yonge's director and superintendent, in a news release.

P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School plans to start a pre-kindergarten program this fall.

P.K. Controversy: Proposed changes to PK Yonge's admissions process met with pushback from community

The initial pre-K class will consist of 20 students and applications will open in early summer. A news release said students will be selected to join the class through a lottery application process that will "provide a prekindergarten class reflective of the state of Florida’s student population." P.K. Yonge is currently designing the pilot pre-K and is working with the Alachua County Early Learning Coalition to obtain certification and licenses.

This announcement comes nearly a month after P.K. Yonge was met with community pushback after a suggestion was made by Penny Schwinn, UF's vice president of PK-12 and pre-bachelor programs, to create a selective admissions system for the high school.

The pre-K program will focus on a strong and engaging early start to a child's education. Using research-based practices, a news release said the pre-kindergarten program will prepare young learners for a the transition to kindergarten at P.K. Yonge and will also "contribute to ongoing developmental research, furthering our understanding of early childhood education and its long-term impact." Additionally, a news release said the program will align with P.K. Yonge's "commitment to excellence and innovation in education for all students."

“This innovative program will be centered on creating an enriching early childhood program that sparks curiosity, encourages collaboration, and creates a foundation for a lifelong love of learning,” said Jill Ozog, P.K. Yonge's K/1 learning community leader, in a news release. “We at PK aspire to be the foundation of each child’s journey towards a bright and successful future.”

Jobs for a pre-K teacher and paraprofessional will open this month and can be found at jobs.ufl.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: P.K. Yonge to begin pre-kindergarten program this fall in Gainesville