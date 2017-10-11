Pizzi quits as Chile coach after World Cup elimination

Chile' coach Juan Antonio Pizzi attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Chile will face Brazil in a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match on Oct. 10. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Juan Antonio Pizzi says he will not be seeking a new contract as Chile coach after the Copa America champions failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Pizzi, who is out of contract following Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Brazil in Sao Paulo, told a news conference that he took the blame for Chile's elimination from the qualifying competition.

Pizzi said that although it is up to Chile football association officials to decide their options for the future "I am ruling myself out of those options."

However, the head of Chile's association, Arturo Salah, said it is too early to decide Pizzi's future.

Pizzi took over last year, replacing Jorge Sampaoli, who is now Argentina's coach.

Under Pizzi, Chile won the 2016 Copa America Centenario and earlier this year reached the final of the Confederations Cup, losing to World Cup holder Germany.