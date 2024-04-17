Pizza shop stabbing: Teen suspects attack employee in broad daylight in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Lunchtime at a local pizzeria became the scene of a violent attack in Bucks County this week.

Two male teenagers entered Deliza Pizza on Butler Avenue in New Britain around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect started arguing with an employee before punching them in the face.

When the employee pushed him to the ground, a second suspect rushed over and pulled a knife. Police have identified him as 18-year-old Panajotis Tafa.

MORE HEADLINES:

A Good Samaritan tried to stop Tafa from attacking the employee, but was stabbed in the arm.

Tafa turned himself into police on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for aggravated assault and related offenses.

Police say a written allegation has also been made against the juvenile.



