Pizza Hut Surprises Harvey Victims By Delivering Pizzas By Kayak

People riding out Hurricane Harvey’s destruction in a flooded Texas neighborhood received an unexpected treat of hot pizzas delivered by kayak.

Employees from a Pizza Hut in Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, reportedly made the incredible trek by boat on Tuesday after hearing of people going hungry in a flooded neighborhood and deciding they needed to help.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Shayda Habib, the restaurant’s manager, told Houston station KPRC of her decision, which involved calling on her husband to help gather kayaks.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

“We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes,” Habib told the Houston Chronicle.

Habib said she and six other workers pressed through chest-deep water to deliver the fresh pies to people’s homes in the Village of Oak Lake neighborhood.

“The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom,” she told the Chronicle.

Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt applauded the employees’ resolve to help.

“We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation,” he told KPRC.

Habib and Pizza Hut did not immediately respond to requests for comment.