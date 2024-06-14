Pizza Hut abruptly closes four central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pizza Hut has quietly shuttered a round of locations in central Ohio.

The pizzeria chain’s eateries at 5837 Sawmill Road in Dublin, at 4514 Kenny Road near Upper Arlington, at 3643 S. High St. near Obetz and at 1076 Parsons Ave. near Merion Village have closed. All four have been removed from Pizza Hut’s site, and their voicemails repeat similar pre-recorded messages when called, saying the eatery has shuttered. The call is then forwarded to a nearby location that remains open.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, the Kenny Road location has closed,” says the voicemail for the 4514 Kenny Road restaurant. “We appreciate all your support over the years. Please come visit us at a nearby location.”

Pizza Hut’s shuttered 1076 Parsons Ave. location. (Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Pizza Hut’s shuttered 3643 S. High St. location. (Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Pizza Hut’s shuttered 4514 Kenny Road location. (Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Pizza Hut did not respond to NBC4’s request for clarification on when exactly each restaurant shuttered and why the decision was made to close. Now, the Texas-based brand’s rolodex of central Ohio locations has dwindled to 21 restaurants.

Three of these Columbus-area Pizza Huts — at 737 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, at 810 Refugee Road in Pickerington and at 6326 Gender Road in Canal Winchester — are operating under limited, evening-only hours. The chain’s other local restaurants are open for normal hours.

The pizzeria’s quiet closures are reminiscent of when O’Charley’s abruptly closed its Westerville-area restaurant at 285 Cleveland Ave. and its Grove City location at 1657 Stringtown Road last November. The closures came after O’Charley’s Morse Road and Georgesville Square locations shuttered in August, along with the Miller Lane and Miamisburg Centerville Road restaurants in Dayton.

The shuttered Pizza Huts join a number of local pizzerias that have recently closed, including Tommy’s Pizza at 174 W. Lane Ave. near Ohio State’s campus. The shop, which also has Upper Arlington and Dublin locations, was founded in 1952, with the campus location operating for the past 45 years.

Zamarelli’s Pizza Palace at 4011 Front St. in Grove City closed in late March after 61 years. The restaurant opened to customers in 1963 under Andy Zamarelli, according to the pizzeria’s site. Tina and Jack Middendorf took over the shop and remained the owners since its recent closure.

